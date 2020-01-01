Experience the magic of the season at Galleria Dallas!
Travel to Platform 12.24 for a magical visit with Santa, immerse yourself in SNOWDAY, our holiday photo experience, plus skate around the tallest indoor Christmas tree and more, all while getting some shopping done.
SNOWDAY
SNOWDAY is an immersive holiday photo experience for all-ages. Navigate your way through an imaginative wonderland of festive photo ops, enchanted rooms and nostalgic moments. Spots are limited, reserve your tickets today for a wonderfully safe and socially-distanced experience.
November 20 - January 3
Level I, near Sephora
The North Pole Express
Santa has made a special stop in his sleigh at Galleria Dallas to meet with you. Get your ticket to board The North Pole Express for a special and safe experience with Santa. This year we’re offering two experience options – visit with Santa in-person or virtually from home.
November 20 - December 24
Illumination Celebration
The nation’s tallest indoor Christmas tree illuminates in grand fashion for a special light show choreographed to magical sounds of the season.
November 27 - December 24
Noon, 2pm, 4pm, and 6pm
All Levels, Center Court
The Salvation Army Angel Tree
Adopt an Angel through The Salvation Army Angel Tree this Holiday season and help others in need by providing gifts for children at Christmas time.
Adoption Dates, November 6 - December 4
Level 1, near Center Court
Drive-Through Drop Off, December 4 - 5
11:30am - 6pm
Driveway, near Grand Lux Café
Chanukah Menorah Lighting
Celebrate Chanukah with our large-scale Menorah as we light a candle every evening.
December 10 - 18
Level 1, near Nordstrom
DFW Rescue Me Pet Adoption
Stop by to meet adoptable dogs from DFW Rescue Me. Maybe even take home a new best friend.
November 27 - December 24
Noon - 6pm
Level 1, near Banana Republic